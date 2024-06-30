Short Interest in Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Rises By 97.1%

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 97.1% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Entain Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Entain stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. Entain has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $17.97.

About Entain

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

