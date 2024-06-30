Short Interest in Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) Increases By 147.3%

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, an increase of 147.3% from the May 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Get Intelligent Bio Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intelligent Bio Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.40% of Intelligent Bio Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Stock Up 2.7 %

INBS stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $5.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 4.75. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $39.48.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Company Profile

Intelligent Bio Solutions ( NASDAQ:INBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter. Intelligent Bio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 210.36% and a negative net margin of 354.86%. The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Intelligent Bio Solutions will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.