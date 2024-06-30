Short Interest in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA) Rises By 133.3%

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Investcorp India Acquisition Price Performance

Investcorp India Acquisition stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17. Investcorp India Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

Institutional Trading of Investcorp India Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVCA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Kim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 225,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp India Acquisition Company Profile

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

See Also

