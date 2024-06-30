Short Interest in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Decreases By 14.6%

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the May 31st total of 6,790,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 941,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $43.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 124.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,435.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,866.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,435.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 36.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 14.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 58.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 314.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 377,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after buying an additional 286,685 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 154.6% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 318,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 193,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

