Short Interest in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Decreases By 14.2%

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,090,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the May 31st total of 29,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 16.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David A. Handler purchased 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Handler acquired 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 76,157 shares of company stock worth $1,154,949 over the last 90 days. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 123,033.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ PENN opened at $19.36 on Friday. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Bank of America cut PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

