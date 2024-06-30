Short Interest in Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Drops By 33.3%

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TSUKY opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average is $60.02. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $76.00.
About Toyo Suisan Kaisha
