Short Interest in Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Rises By 29.1%

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Citigroup raised Travis Perkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd.

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $9.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

