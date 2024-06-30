Short Interest in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Declines By 14.2%

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the May 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 281,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,252.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $37,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,167.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNET. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

TriNet Group Price Performance

NYSE TNET opened at $100.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $134.67. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.66.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.36). TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 124.38%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.41 million. On average, analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

