Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Increases By 65.6%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the May 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

UCB Stock Performance

Shares of UCBJY opened at $74.13 on Friday. UCB has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $74.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.09.

UCB Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.4574 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. UCB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Featured Articles

