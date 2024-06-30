Short Interest in Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Rises By 26.8%

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,433,400 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the May 31st total of 3,495,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,303.9 days.

Universal Music Group Price Performance

Shares of Universal Music Group stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. Universal Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC upgraded Universal Music Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Universal Music Group Company Profile

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

