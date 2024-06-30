Short Interest in Westpac Banking Co. (OTCMKTS:WEBNF) Declines By 23.5%

Westpac Banking Co. (OTCMKTS:WEBNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,518,100 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 17,666,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,297.1 days.

OTCMKTS WEBNF opened at C$17.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.59. Westpac Banking has a 1 year low of C$12.75 and a 1 year high of C$18.46.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer, Business, Consumer and Business Banking, Westpac Institutional Bank, Specialist Businesses, and Westpac New Zealand segments. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products.

