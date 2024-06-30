Short Interest in Westpac Banking Co. (OTCMKTS:WEBNF) Declines By 23.5%

Westpac Banking Co. (OTCMKTS:WEBNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,518,100 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 17,666,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,297.1 days.
Westpac Banking Price Performance
OTCMKTS WEBNF opened at C$17.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.59. Westpac Banking has a 1 year low of C$12.75 and a 1 year high of C$18.46.
Westpac Banking Company Profile
