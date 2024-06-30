Short Interest in Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Increases By 50.7%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,100 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the May 31st total of 218,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.2 days.
Whitbread Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WTBCF opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $45.69.
About Whitbread
