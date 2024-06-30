SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Shares Down 2.4%

SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.38 and last traded at $18.38. Approximately 542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.
SIG Group Stock Down 2.4 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13.
About SIG Group
SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton filling lines, aseptic carton sleeves and closures, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.
