SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.60

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 30th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00000974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $597.55 million and approximately $29.74 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009679 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,457.52 or 1.00217187 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012677 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00076678 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,419,565,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,419,565,804.393819 with 1,287,503,952.8480132 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.57072406 USD and is down -6.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $23,670,985.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.