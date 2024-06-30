Slam (SLAM) and Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Slam to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Slam has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Slam’s peers have a beta of -14.67, indicating that their average stock price is 1,567% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Slam and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Slam N/A $4.59 million 101.09 Slam Competitors $2.59 billion -$289.90 million 9.78

Profitability

Slam’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Slam. Slam is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Slam and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slam N/A -11.70% 2.36% Slam Competitors -488.40% -75.93% -6.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Slam shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Slam shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Slam and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Slam 0 0 0 0 N/A Slam Competitors 124 278 451 17 2.41

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 30.68%. Given Slam’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Slam has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Slam beats its peers on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

