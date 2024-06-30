SOLVE Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.71 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $59,620.41 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

