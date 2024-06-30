Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This is an increase from Southern Michigan Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SOMC opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $73.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.27. Southern Michigan Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.04 million during the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.13%.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southwest Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit and IRAs.

