Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Given a C$0.60 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report) received a C$0.60 price objective from investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s current price.

Get Southern Silver Exploration alerts:

Southern Silver Exploration Price Performance

Shares of SSV stock opened at C$0.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$69.97 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. Southern Silver Exploration has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.34.

About Southern Silver Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Silver Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Silver Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.