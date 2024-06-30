Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Given a C$0.60 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report) received a C$0.60 price objective from investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s current price.
Southern Silver Exploration Price Performance
Shares of SSV stock opened at C$0.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$69.97 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. Southern Silver Exploration has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.34.
About Southern Silver Exploration
