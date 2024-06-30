SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.19 (BATS:EMTL)

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1887 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of EMTL opened at $42.26 on Friday. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $52.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.95.
SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
