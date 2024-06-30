SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Lowered by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.0 %

GLD stock opened at $215.01 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.82.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.