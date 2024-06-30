SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDW) Stock Price Down 0.5%

SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $152.81 and last traded at $152.82. 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.61.

SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.82.

SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust Company Profile

World Gold Trust operates as a trust. It consists of series of fund which include SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust, which is designed to provide investors with the economic effect of holding gold in terms of the reference currencies. The company was founded on August 27, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

