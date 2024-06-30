Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Short Interest Up 138.3% in June

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 138.3% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FUND opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $8.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1299 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 1,015.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 58,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 53,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

