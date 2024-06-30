Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Short Interest Up 138.3% in June

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 138.3% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Sprott Focus Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FUND opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $8.47.
Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1299 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Institutional Trading of Sprott Focus Trust
Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
