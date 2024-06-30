Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives $95.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.44.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SWK stock opened at $79.89 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $76.26 and a one year high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -469.57%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.