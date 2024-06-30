Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 1.4% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $15,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,008,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,787 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,563,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,595,000 after buying an additional 2,212,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,099,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,967 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,978,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,225,000.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2025 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

