Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Has $14.45 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $250.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.96. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.