Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,039 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 3.6% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $38,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 70,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SCHP stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.84. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $52.71.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

