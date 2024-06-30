Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 945,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 13.5% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $147,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $150.43 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

