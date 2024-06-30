Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Sells 1,276 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.28 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average is $77.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.258 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

