Strike Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One Strike token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.41 or 0.00010454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $32.84 million and approximately $895,183.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Strike has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Strike Token Profile

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,122,787 tokens. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.

***The official Strike ticker is “STRK” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

