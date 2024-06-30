Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY – Get Free Report) was down 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 23 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Sydbank A/S Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62.

About Sydbank A/S

(Get Free Report)

Sydbank A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to corporate, private, retail, and institutional clients in Denmark and internationally. The company operates in Banking, Asset Management, Sydbank Markets, Treasury, and Other segments. The company offers various deposits, and loans and advances; and corporate banking services, including financing solutions and advisory services; leasing solutions to businesses; and international commercial banking services, such as payment and cash management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sydbank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sydbank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.