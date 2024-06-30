Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $6.09 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.09 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.13. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

