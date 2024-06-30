Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.80. Approximately 9,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 8,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($7.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. Talis Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 75.40% and a negative net margin of 5,784.73%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Talis Biomedical stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Talis Biomedical at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.77% of the company's stock.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company, focusing on developing medical devices for infectious diseases and other conditions at the point of care in the United States. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

