Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives $177.61 Consensus PT from Analysts

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.61.

Get Target alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $148.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.22. The firm has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Institutional Trading of Target

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 27,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.