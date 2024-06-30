Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Short Interest Update

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the May 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Team Stock Performance

Shares of Team stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. Team has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The company has a market cap of $39.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.83.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $33,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,559,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,928,420.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,922 shares of company stock worth $96,510. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Team

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

Further Reading

