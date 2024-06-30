Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the May 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Techtronic Industries Price Performance

TTNDY opened at $57.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.25. Techtronic Industries has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Techtronic Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.6065 per share. This is a positive change from Techtronic Industries’s previous dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

