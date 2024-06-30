TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Short Interest Update

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,370,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the May 31st total of 12,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.51.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.86 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

In other news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $349,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,731.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $349,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,731.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $853,587.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,656 shares of company stock worth $2,339,970 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TEGNA by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,798,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TEGNA by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,294,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,506,000 after buying an additional 1,501,986 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in TEGNA by 13.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,197,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,585,000 after buying an additional 747,520 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TEGNA by 190.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,985,000 after buying an additional 2,114,826 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,009,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

