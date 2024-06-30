Telecom Argentina (OTCMKTS:TCMFF) Trading 5,782.4% Higher

Shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCMFF – Get Free Report) rose 5,782.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

Telecom Argentina Stock Up 5,782.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.