TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) PT Raised to $6.00

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.83% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WULF. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TeraWulf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.99.

TeraWulf Stock Up 0.9 %

WULF stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. TeraWulf has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $5.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.86 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 56.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TeraWulf will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TeraWulf

In related news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

