Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives $187.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $197.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.80 and a 200 day moving average of $191.71. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $631.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

