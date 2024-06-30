Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,808 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 232.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 9,750 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.3% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 9.2% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.7% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.30.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $197.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $631.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.71.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

