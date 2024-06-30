Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives $15.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research firms have commented on TEVA. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 549,719 shares of company stock worth $9,353,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.68. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of -39.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

