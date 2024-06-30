Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives $157.77 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.77.

TXRH has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $171.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.33. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5,135.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 222,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after buying an additional 218,287 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,585,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 296,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,466,000 after buying an additional 42,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

