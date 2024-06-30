The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Short Interest Update

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 121.4% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Bank of East Asia Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BKEAY opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. Bank of East Asia has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Bank of East Asia
