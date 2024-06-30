The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Short Interest Update

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 121.4% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Bank of East Asia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BKEAY opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. Bank of East Asia has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

