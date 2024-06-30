The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Short Interest Down 12.8% in June

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the May 31st total of 278,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 631,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Get Real Good Food alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Good Food

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Real Good Food by 56.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,680,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 608,411 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Real Good Food by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,278,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 235,093 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Real Good Food by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 796,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 266,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Real Good Food by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 387,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Real Good Food Price Performance

Real Good Food stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.54. Real Good Food has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $5.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.

About Real Good Food

(Get Free Report)

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.