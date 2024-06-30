The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 405.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,356,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $432,737,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,952,000 after buying an additional 1,075,351 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2,853.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 650,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,793,000 after acquiring an additional 628,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8,986.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 534,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,592,000 after acquiring an additional 528,243 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance
Shares of SHW stock opened at $298.43 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $348.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $305.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.41.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
