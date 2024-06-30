The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 405.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,356,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $432,737,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,952,000 after buying an additional 1,075,351 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2,853.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 650,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,793,000 after acquiring an additional 628,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8,986.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 534,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,592,000 after acquiring an additional 528,243 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $298.43 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $348.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $305.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.