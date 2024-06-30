The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.69.

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $97.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.42. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $99.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.18, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,727 shares of company stock worth $23,117,417 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $2,626,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,346,000 after acquiring an additional 53,441 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Trade Desk by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 613,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,226,000 after acquiring an additional 147,717 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Trade Desk by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 287,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,078,000 after acquiring an additional 67,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Trade Desk by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

