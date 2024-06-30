TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.61 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

About TherapeuticsMD

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TXMD Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 272,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.57% of TherapeuticsMD at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

