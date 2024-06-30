TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Trading Down 7.5 %
NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.61 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
