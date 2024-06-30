THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives $102.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.00.
THO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries
THOR Industries Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of THO opened at $93.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.22. THOR Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $129.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.
THOR Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.
About THOR Industries
THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
