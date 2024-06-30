THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives $102.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.00.

THO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 889.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 3,063.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO opened at $93.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.22. THOR Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $129.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

