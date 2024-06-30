Threshold Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $230.03 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,713,815,259.93422 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02234364 USD and is down -4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $4,719,403.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

