TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) PT Set at C$0.24 by Fundamental Research

TNR Gold (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) received a C$0.24 price target from equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 336.36% from the company’s previous close.

TNR stock opened at C$0.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.17 million, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. TNR Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.08.

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

